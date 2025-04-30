Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 3,076 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QXO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in QXO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QXO by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QXO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $290.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

