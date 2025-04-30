111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

111 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:YI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. 111 has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 305,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new position in 111 in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YI

111 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.