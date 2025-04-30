Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 434,295,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 68,442,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £978,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

