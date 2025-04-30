Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

WNDY stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.48% of Global X Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

