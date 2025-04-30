Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Decreases By 35.8%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XBP Europe Price Performance

XBP stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. XBP Europe has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. XBP Europe comprises about 0.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned about 1.66% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

