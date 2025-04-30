Westlake (WLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WLK opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Truist Financial cut their price target on Westlake from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

