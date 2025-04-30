Zillow Group (Z) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,490 over the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

