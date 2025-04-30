Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,668 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,672,000 after acquiring an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.00, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

