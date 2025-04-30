Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $836.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

