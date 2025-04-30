Voleon Capital Management LP Takes $11.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after buying an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

