Voleon Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

