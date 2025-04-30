Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $8.75 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $398,320.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,236.29. The trade was a 10.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,627 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.58.

Shares of ALNY opened at $257.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

