Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 369,875 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 369,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

