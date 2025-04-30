Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period.

Shares of SJB opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

