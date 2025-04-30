Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

