Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,022,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $13,348,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

