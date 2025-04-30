Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

TEVA opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.