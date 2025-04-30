GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.59 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.