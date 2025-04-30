Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,585 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $629.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.35 and a beta of 0.60. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.