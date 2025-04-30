Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $463.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.73 and a 200-day moving average of $414.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.67 and a 12-month high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

