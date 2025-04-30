BrightView (BV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $643.29 million for the quarter.
BrightView Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.89.
About BrightView
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock Nears Record High, Dip Ahead of Earnings?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.