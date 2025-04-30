BrightView (BV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $643.29 million for the quarter.

BrightView Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

