Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 75,973 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 831,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 164,672 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in nCino by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in nCino by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

nCino Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $649,225.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,066,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,238,637.40. The trade was a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $51,335.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,363.76. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

