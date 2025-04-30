Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

