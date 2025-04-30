Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

