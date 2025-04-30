Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,438,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,205,000 after acquiring an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $8,433,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 694,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

