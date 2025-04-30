Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

