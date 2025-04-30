Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
