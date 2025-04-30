Solitario Resources (XPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Solitario Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Solitario Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64. Solitario Resources has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Solitario Resources

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Herald acquired 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,333,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,200.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

