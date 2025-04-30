Materion (MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $396.83 million for the quarter. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $5.30-5.70 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.52 and a beta of 1.15. Materion has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

