LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $302.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

