Atmos Energy (ATO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.050-7.250 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

