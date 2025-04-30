Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,176 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

