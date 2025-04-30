PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 237.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 205,269 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

