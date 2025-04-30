ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.90% of ACI Worldwide worth $49,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

