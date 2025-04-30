Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 291,258 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 253,086 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

