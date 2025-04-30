PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 356,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

NYSE LTH opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

