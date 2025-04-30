PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 125,729 PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PACS Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PACS Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after buying an additional 878,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACS Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after buying an additional 237,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PACS Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in PACS Group by 66,972.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 1,110,410 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACS shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of PACS opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

