Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325,904 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of Astronics worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 714.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.49 million, a PE ratio of -119.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

