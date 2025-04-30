PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

