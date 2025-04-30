Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $68.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

