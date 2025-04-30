Gallo Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vertiv by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $8,798,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

