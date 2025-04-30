Gallo Partners LP Invests $2.15 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gallo Partners LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.6% of Gallo Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,600,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG stock opened at $1,406.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,341.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

