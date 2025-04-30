Gallo Partners LP Acquires Shares of 4,098 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gallo Partners LP bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %
FedEx stock opened at $209.88 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
