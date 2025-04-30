Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.08% of Teekay worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teekay by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.47.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.