Gallo Partners LP Invests $911,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,061,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $379.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $386.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

