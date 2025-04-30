Gallo Partners LP Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EME opened at $413.72 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

