Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 260,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $955,001.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,328,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,219,789.53. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,863 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

