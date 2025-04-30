Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSE GTLS opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.11.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

