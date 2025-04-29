Owen LaRue LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Owen LaRue LLC cut its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC owned about 0.26% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 860.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

FDG opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

