Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.70 Per Share

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 36.0% increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.61. Mobius Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.70 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.01 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £147.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.04% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.