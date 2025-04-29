IWG plc (LON:IWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 109.3% increase from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.0043. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 180.20 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 146 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41.

IWG declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

